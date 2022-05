Oceanside defeated Medomak Valley 5-3 in KVAC baseball action on May 16. Duncan Oakes-Nelson collected the win for the Mariners. Isaac Simmons took the loss for the Panthers. Hitting for Medomak were Matt Holbrook with a double and single, and Brady Carter and Wyatt Simmons two singles each. Hitting for Oceanside were Alex Bartlet with a double (2RBI) and Taygen McAllister, Austin Chilles, Calderwood, Mattox and Gil Stewart a single each.

