Top seed and undefeated Oceanside boys basketball team defeated fourth seed Medomak 46-32 in a South Class B semi-final game on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at the Portland Expo. With the win, Oceanside advances to the Regional championship game against Lincoln Academy. The South B Regional finals will be held Friday, Feb. 23 at 3:45 p.m. at the Portland Expo.

Medomak had plenty of good looks and good shots, but struggled to find the cylinder.

The Panthers were led on offense by Gabe Lash with 13 and Kory Donlin 6. Oceanside was led by Cohen Galley with 17 and Trevin Ripley 11.

