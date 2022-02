Oceanside sank 12 of 17 foul shots in the fourth quarter to pull out a six point win over visiting Medomak on Feb. 5. Medomak led by nine heading into the pivotal fourth quarter. The Mariners were sent to the line 24 times in the game, and the Panthers six. Oceanside was led by Carter Galley with 25, Bodhi Ames 16 and Cohen Galley 14. Medomak was led by Trevor Brown with 27, and Jack Bickmore 16.

