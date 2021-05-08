Advanced Search
May 7 scores Medomak and Lincoln softball pick up wins

Medomak 22 – Mt.View 6.

Addison McCormick struck out nine in Medomak softball’s 22-6 win at Mt.View on May 7. Medomak was led at the plate by  Bella LaFrance with a double and two singles (3RBI), Eliza Nelson a double and single (6RBI), Lucy Jameson with two hits, and Alyssa Creamer and Bella LaFrance a double each.

Lincoln 15 – Belfast 5

Lincoln Academy softball defeated Belfast 15-5 on May 7 in the Lions den.

Mt.View 3 – Medomak 0

Mt.View baseball defeated Medomak 3-0 on May 7 in Mustang territory. Noah Hurd struck out seven in the win. Isaac McCollett went the distance in the loss (6H, 3K, 0B). Mouton led Mt.View with two singles, and Furrow, Colton and Hurd had one each. Hitting for Medomak were Isaiah Staples, Hayden Staples, Isaac Simmons and Noah Crosby with a single each.

