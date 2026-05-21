The Lincoln Academy boys tennis team lost to MCI 3-2 on Tuesday, May 19 in Newcastle. The only two losses this season for the Eagles (8 2) have been dealt by the Huskies.

Lincoln’s Claus Hinck lost to Francesco Tumsich 2-6, 1-6 in first singles. Desmond Conlin lost the second singles match to MCI’s Harrison Holmstrom 2-6, 1-6. George Siegel won the first match of the day for the Eagles with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Guille Rosano in third singles.

The Eagles duo of Miles Hagan and James Hanley won an exciting first doubles match in three sets over Jacobo Leo and Martin Herrando 6 2, 4-6, 6-2. MCI clinched the victory with a 1-6, 1-6 second doubles win by Tyson Thompson and Spencer Maloney over Cody Light and Finley Greenleaf.

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