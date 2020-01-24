Medomak Middle School 7th grade boys and girls basketball teams advance to the Busline League championships, to be held on Sat., Jan. 25 at Oceanside Middle School. The girls play at 9 a.m. and the boys at 11 a.m.

Boys basketball

Medomak 42 – GSB 29

Medomak 7th boys upset higher seed GSB 42-29 in Busline League playoff action on Jan. 23 in the Cougars den. The Riverhawks jumped out to a 13-4 first quarter lead and led 25-12 at the half and 38-16 at the end of three. Medomak advanced the the Busline League Championship game with the win.

Scoring for Medomak were Kristian Schumann with 12 points, Gabe Lash 11, Vishal Mellor 7, Jack Martin 6, and Liam Belyea, Liam Winchenbach and Carrick Lally 2 points each. Scoring for GSB were Tyson Ball with 17 points Jasper Faryna 6 Sean Cushing 4 and Roan Donaghy 2.

Girls basketball

Medomak 36 – Belfast 13

Medomak 7th grade girls defended their nest for a 36-13 win over Belfast in the Busline League semi-fiinals on Jan. 23. With the win, the Lady Riverhawks advance to the championship game.

Scoring for Medomak were Kytanna Williamson 11 (7R, 3A, 5S), Audrey Jackson 10 (13R, 5B), Erica Waite 7 (3R, 3A), Lilly Christ 4 )7R, 2S), Skylar Hills 2 (5R), and Emma Haney 2. Scoring for Troy Howard were Payton Wadsworth 6, Alana Nichols 2, Jaliza Richards 2, Laura Carpenter 2 and Mya Oliphant 1.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

