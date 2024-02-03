Advanced Search
Medomak 7th boys win Busline League championship Medomak 42 - Camden 27

Medomak seventh grade boys won the Busline League Large School Division championship on Saturday, Feb. 3 with a 42-27 win over Camden, at Oceanside in Rockland. The Riverhawks led 9-7 at the quarter. Camden scored the first four points of the second frame to take the lead. Medomak rallied to lead 18-15 at the half. The Rivehawks maintained the lead in the second half. Medomak put the game away in the fourth, sparked by Oliver Simmons, who had a basket, three rebounds, two steals and two assists in the period.  Wesley Overlock and Jereidan Fullerton hit back to back three’s to seal the win. Scoring leaders for Medomak were Simmons with 11 points, Overlock 9 and Colin Godlash 7. Camden was led by Dario Ravelli 10, Victor Clayton 9.

Medomak Middle School 7th grade boys basketball team won the Busline League Large School Division championship. Team members are (front from left) Colin Godlash, Aiden Taylor, Garrett Simmons, Riley Eaton, Bradley Carlson, Quinn Lawrence, Jacoby Achorn, (back) coach Jake Emerson, Oliver Simmons, Cian Lally, Wesley Overlock, Jacob McKeller, Jeridan Fullerton, Rhys Boody, and manager Gabe Boutilier. (Paula Roberts photo)

Oliver Simmons steals the ball in Medomak 7th Busline League championship win over Camden. (Paula Roberts photo)

Jacob McKeller breaks free for the Riverhawks. (Paula Roberts photo)

 

