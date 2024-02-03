Medomak seventh grade boys won the Busline League Large School Division championship on Saturday, Feb. 3 with a 42-27 win over Camden, at Oceanside in Rockland. The Riverhawks led 9-7 at the quarter. Camden scored the first four points of the second frame to take the lead. Medomak rallied to lead 18-15 at the half. The Rivehawks maintained the lead in the second half. Medomak put the game away in the fourth, sparked by Oliver Simmons, who had a basket, three rebounds, two steals and two assists in the period. Wesley Overlock and Jereidan Fullerton hit back to back three’s to seal the win. Scoring leaders for Medomak were Simmons with 11 points, Overlock 9 and Colin Godlash 7. Camden was led by Dario Ravelli 10, Victor Clayton 9.

