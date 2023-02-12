Medomak 7th grade girls win Busline League Large School championship

Medomak Middle School 7th grade girls basketball team defeated Oceanside 30-26 on February 22 to win the Busline League Large School Division championship. The Riverhawks wee led by Brianna Neal 10, Anna Reed 6, and Aubry Court 6. Oceanside was led by Olivia Breen 15, and Autumn Quinn 8.

Medomak 8th boys basketball team lost to Oceanside 77-68 in the Busline League championship game, played at Camden Rockport.

Hope girls defeated Nobleboro 39-37 on February 11 to win the Busline League Small School Division championship. Hope was led by Thea Laukke with 33 points. The Lions were led by Lilly LaBrie 13 and Rowan Coffin 10.

St. George boys basketball team defeated Bristol 63-57 to win the Busline League Small Division championship on February 11 at Lincoln Academy. The Dragons were led by Oliver Christianson with 27 points, and Keifer Healy 26. Bristol was led by Malachi Farrin with 23 points, and Deklan DiMauro and Koleman Chesebro 13 each.

