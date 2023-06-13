Blue and Gold were well represented at the Busline League championship softball game on June 12. Medomak 8th defeated Medomak 7th in an all Riverhawk final, 13-1. Sidney Nicholls threw a no-hitter and struck out 17 in the win. Kendall Wyman took the loss (13K, 13H, 3B) for Medomak 7th.

Hitting for Medomak 8th were Grace Townsend with a triple and three singles (3 RBI), Nicholls and Ari Kennard two singles each, Jennika Schumann a double and Rachel Barbour, Ariel Castner and Grace Havener a single each.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

