Medomak 8th softball win Busline League championship Medomak 8th 13 - Medomak 7th 1

at

Blue and Gold were well represented at the Busline League championship softball game on June 12. Medomak 8th defeated Medomak 7th in an all Riverhawk final, 13-1. Sidney Nicholls threw a no-hitter and struck out 17 in the win. Kendall Wyman took the loss (13K, 13H, 3B) for Medomak 7th.

Hitting for Medomak 8th were Grace Townsend with a triple and three singles (3 RBI), Nicholls and Ari Kennard two singles each, Jennika Schumann a double and Rachel Barbour, Ariel Castner and Grace Havener a single each.

Medomak Middle School 8th grade softball team won the 2023 Busline League championship. Team members are (front from left) Ari Kennard, Ivy McCollett, Grace Townsend, Jennika Schumann, Rachel Barbour, Aleah Shay, Kehli Maxcy, (back) assistant coach Jessica Barbour, manager Cadence Overlock, Grace Havener, Ivy Lee, Molly Emerson, Ariel Castner, Sidney Nicholls, and coach Andrea Williamson. (Paula Roberts photo)

Sidney Nicholls winds up for the pitch for Medomak 8th softball. (Paula Roberts photo)

