Medomak 8th wins Busline League championship Medomak 8th 11- Medomak 7th 5

at

The Busline League softball championship game was all Medomak on June 7 in Waldoboro, as North Division champions Medomak 8th took on undefeated South Division champions Medomak 7th.

The two teams were tied 2-2 after three innings, 3-3 after four innings and 4-4 after five innings in an exciting match-up. The pitching showdown was won by Claudia Feeley (14K). Sidney Nicholls took the loss (9K).

Medomak 8th took advantage of two walks and two errors in the sixth to score four runs to take the lead for good. Medomak 8th was led at the plate by Kendall Simmons with a triple and double, Cassidy Prock a double and single, and Feeley a double. Medomak 7th collected three hits,  a double to Ariel Castner and singles to Nicholls and Aleah Shay.

A full report will appear in the Jun 9 edition of the LCN.

2022 Busline League softball champions, Medomak Middle School 8th grade team. Team members are (front from left) Kehli Maxcy, Peyton Eaton, Arianna Sproul, Kendall Simmons, Ainsley Frothingham, (back) coach Paul Sproul, Haylee Chandler, Chloe Fox, Cassidy Prock, Alyssa Smith, Claudia Feeley, coach Andrew Simmons, and coach Stacey Eaton. (Paula Roberts photo)

