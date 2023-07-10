Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Medomak 9&10 softball win District 2 championship, baseball advances to finals

at

Medomak Valley 9&10 Little League softball all-stars defeated Five Town in the best of three series to win the District 2 Little League championship and advance to the State tournament. Medomak won both games by mercy ruling.

Medomak Valley Little League 9&10 all-stars defeated Five-Town 14-3 by four inning mercy ruling on July 9 to advance to the District 2 championship game, to be held on Thursday, July 13 on Walsh Field in Belfast at 5:30 p.m. If Medomak should lose that game, they will play a second game for the championship on July 15.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^