Medomak 9&10 softball win District 2 championship, baseball advances to finals

Medomak Valley 9&10 Little League softball all-stars defeated Five Town in the best of three series to win the District 2 Little League championship and advance to the State tournament. Medomak won both games by mercy ruling.

Medomak Valley Little League 9&10 all-stars defeated Five-Town 14-3 by four inning mercy ruling on July 9 to advance to the District 2 championship game, to be held on Thursday, July 13 on Walsh Field in Belfast at 5:30 p.m. If Medomak should lose that game, they will play a second game for the championship on July 15.

