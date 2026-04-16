Medomak AD Named MIAAA Athletic Administrator of the Year

Medomak Valley Athletic Director Matt Lash was presented with the 2026 Robert Lahey Athletic Administrator of the Year Award at the Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrator Association conference, held at the Samoset Resort in Rockport last week.

“There is no one who works harder and with as much integrity as Matthew J. Lash,” MVHS Principal Linda Pease said. “Every detail from small to large is addressed through his diligence and conscientious approach. He cares deeply about students and the quality of their experience at our school. Personally, he is a valued colleague and an even dearer friend. He is much deserving of this prestigious award.”

Lash is a 1993 graduate of Medomak Valley High School, where he played varsity basketball for four years and served as a captain his senior year. He also participated in track and field. He played basketball and graduated from University of Maine Machias in 1997 then served as the assistant men’s basketball coach in the 1998-1999 season and head men’s coach from 2000-2003.

Lash then returned to his alma mater in 2003 as athletic director. He is the longest-serving athletic director in Medomak Valley history.

“He is a dynamo and RSU 40 benefits every day from his unflagging and relentless pursuit of quality and sportsmanship,” Pease said. “Under his leadership MVHS has earned the distinction of numerous sportsmanship awards … a recognition that is highly valued!”

Lash holds Medomak Valley athletes, coaches, and fans to a high standard. In his 22 year tenure as athletic director, Medomak teams have earned 33 good sportsmanship awards, a testament to his commitment that Panther teams compete not only with grit and fortitude, but with sportsmanship and compassion.

“(The sportsmanship awards) are a testament to Matt’s expectation,” MVHS Assistant Principal Matthew Carlson said. “He stresses high standards for all of his teams, players and coaches. Matt is one of the hardest working people I have met. He preps fields, monitors all sporting events, schedules and reschedules games, and holds students to our eligibility policy.”

Lash was inducted into the Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame in 2024.

He has served on the MIAAA board for over two decades. Past MIAAA awards he has received include the Past President Special Achievement Award, Guest Speaker Award, the President of MIAAA Award, the Gerry Durgin CMAA Leadership Award in 2022, and a 20-Year Service Award.

He was named KVAC Athletic Administrator of the Year in 2009. He has also served on the Maine Principals’ Association wrestling committee as chairman and on the basketball tournament committee.

“This award is a statewide vote of athletic directors. I can’t think of a more deserving person,” Carlson said. “He performs his duties with integrity, compassion, and fairness. He works hard for all of our student athletes and demonstrates professional and ethical decision making. Matt has high expectations for our student athletes and the school community.”

Lahey was a founder father of the MIAAA and a co-creator of the Maine Center for Coaching Education. He served as athletic director at Old Town from 1974-1993. In 1982 he received the MIAAA award that is now named in his honor.

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