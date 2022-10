Medomak Valley girls soccer team defeated Erskine Academy 2-1 on Oct. 13 in South China. Both Lady Panther goals came on Haylee Chandler corner kicks. The first goal was headed in by Sara Nelson four and a half minutes into the contest. Scarlett Flint headed in the second goal with 28:36 to go in the half. Erskine’s Gabby Sasse scored a first half goal.

Erskine Academy defeated Medomak 1-0 on a Holden McKenney penalty kick with 13 minutes remaining.

