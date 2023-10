Medomak Valley boys soccer team tied Morse 1-1 in Bath on Thursday, Oct. 12. After a scoreless first half, the Panthers took the lead on a Dima Cheesman shot five minutes into the second frame. Sam Nguyen collected the assist. The Shipbuilders tied the game with 12 and a half minutes to play on a Chrisitan Hallowell shot.

