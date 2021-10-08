Advanced Search
Medomak avenges loss to Gardiner Medomak 2- Gardiner 1

at

Medomak Valley boys soccer team avenged an earlier season loss to Gardiner, with a 2-1 win on Oct. 8 in the Panthers den. Vishal Mellor gave Medomak the lead with 4:40 to go in the first half, when his shot was headed in by a Gardiner defender. The Tigers knotted the score midway through the second half when Cam Rizzo collected a rebound off Panther keeper Eli Pluecker and found net. Mo Ngido scored the game winner for Medomak with 4:32 to play in regulation when he ran onto a through pass, tipped over Gardiner keeper Sean Doyle, and ran onto it an booted it into an open net. The win was Medomak’s ninth straight. They are 10-2.

Mo Ngido tips the ball over Gardiner keeper Sean Doyle before running onto the ball and scoring the winning goal for Medomak Valley. (Paula Roberts photo)

Panther keeper Eli Pluecker makes one of his nine saves in Medomak’s 2-1 win over Gardiner. (Paula Roberts photo)

