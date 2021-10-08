Medomak Valley boys soccer team avenged an earlier season loss to Gardiner, with a 2-1 win on Oct. 8 in the Panthers den. Vishal Mellor gave Medomak the lead with 4:40 to go in the first half, when his shot was headed in by a Gardiner defender. The Tigers knotted the score midway through the second half when Cam Rizzo collected a rebound off Panther keeper Eli Pluecker and found net. Mo Ngido scored the game winner for Medomak with 4:32 to play in regulation when he ran onto a through pass, tipped over Gardiner keeper Sean Doyle, and ran onto it an booted it into an open net. The win was Medomak’s ninth straight. They are 10-2.

