Medomak baseball and softball to host Morse on Monday, June 6.

Medomak Valley baseball and softball teams will host Morse on Mon., June 6 at 3 p.m.in South Class B preliminary games.

Medomak softball split with Morse during the KVAC season, losing the first match-up 5-1, and winning the second 9-0.

Medomak baseball split with Morse during the KVAC season, losing the first game 0-2, and winning the second 1-0.

