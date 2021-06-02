Medomak Valley baseball team defeated Lincoln Academy 10-4 on the Panther diamond on June 1. Isaac McCollett collected the win for Medomak in six innings of work and Isaac Simmons closed out the final inning.

Max Moody had four hits to lead Medomak’s offense, Aiden Starr added two singles, Noah Crosby a double, and Simmons and Hayden Staples a single each.

Hitting for Lincoln were Adam Sirois with two singles, and Jake Masters, Myles Wotton, Nick Prior, Nathan True,

and Spencer Gamage a single each.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

