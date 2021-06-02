Advanced Search
Medomak baseball defeat LA Medomak 10 - Lincoln 4

at

Medomak Valley baseball team defeated Lincoln Academy 10-4 on the Panther diamond on June 1. Isaac McCollett collected the win for Medomak in six innings of work and Isaac Simmons closed out the final inning.

Max Moody had four hits to lead Medomak’s offense, Aiden Starr added two singles, Noah Crosby a double, and Simmons and Hayden Staples a single each.

Hitting for Lincoln were Adam Sirois with two singles, and Jake Masters, Myles Wotton, Nick Prior, Nathan True,

Panther Wyatt Simmons tags out Eagle Spencer Gamage trying to steal second. (Paula Roberts photo)

and Spencer Gamage a single each.

