Medomak Valley baseball opened their KVAC season with a 9-4 win over Waterville in Waldoboro on April 19. Isaac Simmons collected the win in six innings of work, and Matt Holbrook closed out the final inning.

Aaron Reed and Brady Carter hit two run singles in the fourth inning to lead the MV Panthers offense. Billy Place hit a triple and single for Waterville.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print