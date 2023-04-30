Advanced Search
Medomak baseball picks up second win Medomak 2 - Morse 1

Tucker Holgerson tags out Gardiner’sTeeghan Gilpatrick at the plate. (Paula Roberts photo)

Wyatt Simmons makes a backhand stop at second base. (Paula Roberts photo)

Medomak Valley baseball picked up their second win of the season on April 29, with a 2-1 win over visiting Morse. Matt Holbrook went the distance in the win (3H). The Panthers scored the winning run in the bottom of the third when Holbrook singled, advance on a Isaac Simmons single and scored on a Blake Morrison single.

Gardiner defeated Medomak 14-3 on April 28 in the Panthers den. Chase Peaslee took the loss (6H, 12R). Theron Corliss gave up three hits in the win.

The Panthers scored all three runs in the fifth inning. Walker Simmons walked, and Christian Schumann and Sam Moody singled to load up the bases. Cole Winchenbach drove in a run on a fielder’s choice, Schumann scored on an error, and  Aaron Reed singled in Winchenbach.

