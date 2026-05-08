The Medomak Valley baseball team picked up its second win of the season on with a dramatic 12-11 win over Lincoln Academy on Tuesday, May 5. The Panthers jumped out to an 11-2 lead before the Eagles scored nine runs in the fifth inning to knot the score. Devin Benedix hit a two out RBI double in the bottom of the seventh, scoring Josh Blake for the winning run.

Lincoln jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Drew Nichols doubled and scored when Brody Day reached on an error. Day scored on an Andreas Eraklis single.

took the lead with a four run second inning on three walks, an error, a single by Ashton Francis and a two-run single from Jaydiin Ruiz.

The Panthers added seven runs in the third. Benedix singled and scored on a Parker Eaton double. Colby Simmons hit an RBI single. Francis, Nick Bowman, and Konner Schofield (RBI) walked to set up a two-run single from Ruiz. Blake drove in a run on a ground out.

Lincoln rallied for nine runs in the fifth to tie the game 11-11. An error and two walks set up a two run double by Owen Cotta and an RBI single from Eraklis. Hamilton Pierpan reached on an error and Jacob Tomasello loaded the bases with a single. Sam Schryba reached on a fielder’s choice, Wesley Poole walked in a run, Nichols plated two runs when he reached on an outfield error, and Day scored a run on a ground out.

Benedix collected the win in six split innings (8R, 1B, 16K). Tanner Kopishke pitched part of an inning (1H, 2B, 3B). The Eagles threw four pitchers – Eraklis (2I, 4H, 6R, 3B, 2K), Pierpan (.1I, 1H, 3R, 2B), Poole (2.2I, 2H, 2R, 2B, 5K), and Trey Tibbetts (1.2I, 1H, 1R, 1B, 4K).

Hitting for Medomak were Ruiz with two singles (4RBI), Benedix a double and single, Simmons two singles, and Francis one.

Hitting for Lincoln were Eraklis with two singles, Nichols a double, and Pierpan, Conner Nelson, Tomasello, and Poole a single each.

Freshman Tomasello made his varsity debut, taking over for Ryan Powell behind the plate. Powell was injured in the Camden game. The Eagles were missing six players, including three starters, in the loss.

Medomak improved to 2-4 with the win. Lincoln drops to 1-4.

Morse 13 – Medomak 3

By Mic LeBel, LCN

The Medomak Valley baseball team lost 13-3 to Morse in a steady light rain on Wednesday, April 29 in Waldoboro. Medomak trailed 1-0 after three innings behind strong pitching by Devin Benedix before Morse extended its lead to 3-0 in the top of the fourth despite not getting a hit in the stanza.

Medomak fielders committed four errors in a sloppy fifth inning that led to six Shipbuilder runs.

The Panthers countered with one run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Morse responded with four more runs in the top of the sixth to extend their advantage to 13-1. The Panthers scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth, but it was not enough to prevent the game from ending after six innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Morse starting pitcher Eli Sommers limited the Panthers to one hit and a pair of walks in his five innings of work. Nolan Becker came on in relief and allowed a pair of runs on one hit and three walks in Medomak’s final at bat.

Josh Blake (1R, 1RBI, 1SB) hit a double and Parker Eaton hit a single to record the only hits for the Panthers. Colby Simmons walked twice and Trent Wallace (1SB) scored one run for Medomak.

Benedix struck out four and allowed four earned runs on six hits and five walks in his five innings on the mound. Konnor Schofield came on in relief and allowed three earned runs on three hits and a pair of walks in his one inning of work.

Edward Delano had three hits to lead the Shipbuilders, who improved to 2-1 in Class B South with the win.

With the loss, the Panthers fell to 0-3 on the season.

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