Medomak Valley baseball defeated Gardiner 14-10 in the Panthers den on May 13. Five Medomak pitchers took the mound, with the win going to Cole Winchenbach.

Medomak was led at the plate by Brady Carter with two doubles and a single, Mattt Holbrook with a double and two singles and Blake Morrison two singles. Gardiner was led by Kelley and Banister with two singles each.

