Medomak Valley girls basketball team will make up their Oceanside games on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 5:30 and 7 p.m. The boys make-up game at Oceanside will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 5, and 6:30 p.m.

Medomak’s games with Winslow, originally scheduled for Friday, Feb. 4 have been moved. The boys play Thursday, Feb. 3 home against Winslow at 3:30, 5 and 6:30 p.m. The girls game has been moved to Saturday, Feb 4 at Winslow at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print