Medomak Valley basketball games with Belfast on Tuesday, Jan. 9 have been moved up in time in an effort to beat the pending storm. The JV and varsity boys will host Belfast at 3:30 & 5 p.m.. The First Team game will be made up at a later date. The JV & varsity girls games are at Belfast at 3:30 & 5 p.m.

