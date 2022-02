Medomak Valley basketball games against Waterville, scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 8 have been postponed. They will be made up on Wednesday, Feb. 9. The girls play home at 6:30 p.m. It will senior night for both varsity girls and cheerleading.

Medomak boys will travel to Waterville with the JV playing at 5:30 p.m.

