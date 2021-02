The Medomak Valley – Boothbay Region boys and girls basketball games scheduled for Tues., Feb. 16 have been moved up a day to Mon., Feb. 15 due to impending snow expected Tues., Feb 16. Medomak girls play at Boothbay at 6 p.m., and Medomak boys host Boothbay with JV tipping off at 4 p.m. and the varsity at 6 p.m.

