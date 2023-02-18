Medomak Valley boys basketball team defeated York 66-61 in a South Class B Regional quarter-final on February 17 at the Portland Expo. York led 13-7 at the quarter and 26-25 at the half. Medomak took the lead at the end of the third quarter on a basket from Gabe Lash and three point play at the line from Vishal Mellor 941-38). The Panthers built a 10 point lead in the fourth then held off York, who pulled within three. Lash sank 9 of 10 foul shots in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Panthers. Scoring for Medomak were Kevin Sincyr 20, Lash 17, Mellor 8, Kory Donlin 7, Blake Morrison 4, Jaiden Starr 3, and Luke Cheesman 2. York was led by Connor Roberge and Derek Parsons with 15 points each and Alex Taylor 10.

The Panthers play in the semi-finals Tuesday night.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

