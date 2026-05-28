Medomak Boys and Girls Win Home Track Meet

The Medomak boys and girls won their track and field meet held on Thursday, May 21 in Waldoboro. The girls scored 125 points to beat Camden Hills (109), Oceanside (49), North Haven (16), and Islesboro (6). The boys scored 100 points to outpace Camden Hills (68), Oceanside (53), and Islesboro (18).

Girls results

Isabella Burgess, Elizabeth Robbins, Lyra Puchalski, Kaylee Collamore, Ella McClean, and Chaelle Geneste each won an event.

The 4×100 and 4×800 relay teams also placed first. The 4×100 team consisting of Burgess, Puchalski, Scarlett Flint, and Rachel Richardson won in a time of 53.02. The 4×800 quartet of Collamore, Ava Collamore, Robbins, and Eva Vannoy placed first with a time of 11:17.44.

Burgess won the 100m dash in 13.28, placed second in the 200m (28.13), and took third in the 400m (1:09.68). Robbins won the 3200m run in 13:11.46 and placed fourth in the 1600m (6:05.29). Puchalski won the 100m hurdles in 18.02. McClean won the long jump with a leap of 15-1, placed fifth in the 200m dash (30.41), and tied for second with Abby Kopishke in the high jump (4-6). Kopishke also placed third in the long jump (13-3.25) and third in the triple jump (29-11.5). Geneste won the shot put with a throw of 28-10 and placed third in the discus (66-5).

Other Panthers who scored points for the girls team included Ava Collamore, second in the 300m hurdles (58.56); Vannoy, third in the 800m (2:51.42); Flint, second in the 100m dash (13.48); Richardson, fourth in the triple jump (27-5.5) and fifth in the 100m dash (14.06); and Cheyenne Green, fifth in the long jump (9-10.5).

Boys results

Colin Godlash won the 110m hurdles in 23.22 and earned first in the 300m hurdles (52.91) to lead the way for the boys team. He also placed second in the triple jump (31 10) and fourth in the long jump (14 7.75).

Colby Daigle won the 1600m run in 4:53.80 and took third in the 3200m in 10:37.87. Tenzin Ware won the triple jump with a leap of 35-0 and took second in the long jump (16-2).

The quartet of Jamieson Frost, Reid Grindle, Mitchell Collins, and Isaiah Feltis won the 4×100 relay with a time of 46.98. Grindle teamed up with Daigle, Zach Curtis, and Grady Emerson to win the 4×800 relay with a time of 10:11.53.

Other Panthers who scored points for the boys team included Everett Simmons, second in the high jump (5-4) and third in the javelin (119 8); Kayden Gregory, second in the shot put (39-9) and second in the discus (96-8); William Trainor, second in the javelin (121-6); Ethan Christensen, third in the discus (95 8); Frost, third in the 200m dash (24.49) and fourth in the 100m dash (12.31); Feltis, third in the 100m dash (12.07), fourth in the 200m (24.82), and fifth in the shot put (36-10.5); Owen Harvey, third in the 400m (1:04.97) and sixth in the javelin (93 6); Bradley Overlock, third in the 1600m racewalk (12:07.24) and eighth in the discus (52-10); Collins, third in the long jump (15-2.25), seventh in the 100m (12.72), and seventh in the 200m (26.80); Emerson, third in the 1600m (5:13.23); Logan Vigue, fourth in the javelin (114-3) and sixth in the shot put (35-11); Curtis, fifth in the 3200m (11:37.76); Andrew Flanders, fifth in the discus (81-10) and seventh in the javelin (92-3); Boston Poulin, sixth in the 1600m (6:32.28); Carlo Bria, sixth in the 400m (1:10.51); Hureirah Khan, seventh in the shot put (33-9) and eighth in the javelin (86-7); and Tycen Macshino, seventh in the long jump (13-5.5) and seventh in the 800m (2:57.51).

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