Medomak Valley boys soccer team avenged an earlier season loss at Erskine Academy with a 1-0 win at their final home game of the season on senior day on Oct. 15.

Mo Ngido scored the game winner with 6:59 remaining in the half. Jake Bickmore set up the goal with a long throw-in. Slavik Moody skimmed the ball to Ngido with a

