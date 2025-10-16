The Medomak Valley boys soccer team defeated Morse 2-1 on Monday, Oct. 13 in Bath, avenging a loss to the Shipbuilders in Waldoboro four days prior.

The Panthers jumped out to an early lead when Liam Doughty scored off a corner kick by Diego Simmons less than four minutes into the game. The score would remain 1-0 at halftime.

Morse’s Christian Hallowell knotted the score 1-1 three minutes into the second half when he booted home a penalty kick after a Medomak defender was whistled for a handball foul in the penalty area.

Luke Cheesman reestablished the Panthers’ lead when he scored with 18 minutes left in the match. The Medomak defense held firm and goalie Dima Cheesman kept the Shipbuilders off the board the rest of the game.

Cheesman and Morse goalie Gabriel Arey each made seven saves in the game. With the win, the Panthers improved to 6-5-1 and moved into seventh place out of 18 teams in Class B North. The Shipbuilders fell to 6-6 and dropped into fourth place out of 12 squads in Class B South.

Medomak 5 – Gardiner 2

Panthers boys soccer coasted to a 5-2 win over the Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 11 in Gardiner. Medomak built a 3-1 lead before Gardiner narrowed the margin to 3-2 shortly before halftime. The Panthers scored two unanswered goals in the second half to put the game away.

Juan Carlson got things started for the Panthers by notching the first goal less than seven minutes into the game. Luke Cheesman scored less than two minutes later to boost the Medomak lead to 2-0.

The Tigers countered two minutes later with a goal by Abderrahmen Rahili to close the margin. Liam Doughty banged home a penalty shot with 15:57 remaining in the half to make it 3-1, but Brady Peacock responded 11 minutes later with what would be the final goal of the game for the Tigers.

Medomak’s Diego Simmons scored a pair of goals less than two minutes apart in the second half to clinch the win.

Dima Cheesman made 10 saves for the Panthers. P.J. Gove stopped seven for Gardiner.

Morse 1 – Medomak 0

The Medomak boys soccer team lost 1-0 to Morse on Thursday, Oct. 9 in Waldoboro. The defensive battle between Class B squads was tied 0-0 at halftime.

The Shipbuilders broke the stalemate with eight minutes remaining in the match and held off a furious Panthers surge to seal the win. The winning goal occurred when a Morse player crossed the ball toward the far post of the Medomak net where it landed and spun between goalie Dima Cheesman and the post before a Medomak defender tried to clear the spinning ball but accidentally put it into their own goal.

Cheesman made eight saves in net for the Panthers. Morse goaltender Gabriel Arey stopped six shots to earn the shutout.

