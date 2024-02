Medomak Valley boys basketball team defeated Yarmouth 61-33 in a South Class B quarter-final game at the Portland Expo on Friday, Feb. 16. Medomak led 13-8 at the quarter, 25-14 at the half and 49-22 at the end of three. The Panthers were led by Kory Donlin with 16 points, Kristian Schumann 15. and Mason Nguyen 11. Yarmouth was led by Evan Hamm with 10.

