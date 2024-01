Medomak Valley boys basketball team grounded the Eagles of Erskine Academy 73-57 in the Panthers den on Thursday, Jan. 4. Medomak was led by Kory Donlin with 27 points, Gabe Lash 14 and Mason Nguyen 12. Both Donlin and Lash registered double doubles with 14 rebounds each. Erskine was led by Keenan Clark with 18.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print