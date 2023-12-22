Advanced Search
Medomak boys crush Mt.View Medomak 74 - Mt.View 43

Kory Donlin draws a herd of Mustangs on this shot. Donlin led all scorers with 25 points and completed the double double with 14 rebounds. (Mic LeBel photo)

Medomak Valley boys basketball team defended the Panther den for a 74-43 win over Mt.View on Thursday, Dec. 21. The Panther pack was led by Kory Donlin with 25 points and 14 rebounds. Gabe Lash chipped in 15 and Kristian Schumann 11.

