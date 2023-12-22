Medomak Valley boys basketball team defended the Panther den for a 74-43 win over Mt.View on Thursday, Dec. 21. The Panther pack was led by Kory Donlin with 25 points and 14 rebounds. Gabe Lash chipped in 15 and Kristian Schumann 11.
