Medomak Valley boys basketball team crushed Morse 64-35 in the Shipbuilders harbor on Thursday, Dec. 23. The Panthers improve to 5-1 with the win. The win earned coach Nick DePatsy his 400th career win. The Panthers offense was led by Kory Donlin with 22 points and Gabe Lash and Vishal Mellor 9 each.

