Medomak Valley boys basketball team defended their Panther den for a 70-42 win over Morse on Jan. 29. Medomak jumped out to a 17-9 lead and extended it to 38-21 at the half and 62-37 at the end of three. The Panthers out rebounded the Shipbuilders by a two to one margin, led by Finn Parmley with seven boards.

Medomak was led in scoring by Trevor Brow

n with 25 points, Patrick McKenney 14, and Aiden Starr 9. Morse was led by Sawyer Stead with 9 and Kyle Fredericks 7.

