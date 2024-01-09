Medomak Valley boys basketball games, scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9 home against Belfast has been postponed. It will be made up on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. in Waldoboro.
The girls games at Belfast is still on for Tuesday, Jan. 9.
Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years
Medomak Valley boys basketball games, scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9 home against Belfast has been postponed. It will be made up on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. in Waldoboro.
The girls games at Belfast is still on for Tuesday, Jan. 9.