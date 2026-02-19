The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Medomak Boys Ground Eagles In Class B South Quarterfinal Medomak 57 - LA 41

at

Deklan DiMauro drives baseline for the Eagles as Owen Dostie defends for the Panthers. (Paula Roberts photo)

The second seed Medomak Valley boys basketball team rolled over Lincoln Academy 57-41 in a Class B South quarterfinal game at the Portland Expo on President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 16.

The Panthers jumped out to a 15-9 first quarter lead, led by Kollin Donlin with 12 points in the frame, including two long balls. Mason Nguyen opened the second period with three straight baskets, including a 3-pointer, to give Medomak a 13-point lead.

LA’s Chase Ober cut the lead to 11 before Donlin and Owen Dostie scored back-to-back hoops to give the Panthers a 15-point lead. Medomak led 28-16 at the half.

The Panthers continued to roar in the third quarter, led by nine points from Nguyen and six from Donlin. At the end of the third, Medomak held a 43-28 advantage.

Scoring for Medomak were Nguyen with a game-high 27 (7R, 5A, 4S), Donlin 21 (5R, 2B), Micah Fagonde 5 (2R), Dostie 2 (7R, 1A), and Carter Jackson 2 (3R). Luke Cheesman added two rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Lincoln controlled the boards for a 34-27 rebounding advantage but lost the turnover battle 13-6.

Scoring for the Eagles were Ober 9 (9R, 2A), James Hanley 9 (2R), Michael Mitchell 6 (9R), Aidyn Herring 5 (2R, 3A), Deklan DiMauro 5 (4R), Sully Chapman 3, Koleman Chesebro 2, and Oliver Blakesley 2.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^