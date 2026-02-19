The second seed Medomak Valley boys basketball team rolled over Lincoln Academy 57-41 in a Class B South quarterfinal game at the Portland Expo on President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 16.

The Panthers jumped out to a 15-9 first quarter lead, led by Kollin Donlin with 12 points in the frame, including two long balls. Mason Nguyen opened the second period with three straight baskets, including a 3-pointer, to give Medomak a 13-point lead.

LA’s Chase Ober cut the lead to 11 before Donlin and Owen Dostie scored back-to-back hoops to give the Panthers a 15-point lead. Medomak led 28-16 at the half.

The Panthers continued to roar in the third quarter, led by nine points from Nguyen and six from Donlin. At the end of the third, Medomak held a 43-28 advantage.

Scoring for Medomak were Nguyen with a game-high 27 (7R, 5A, 4S), Donlin 21 (5R, 2B), Micah Fagonde 5 (2R), Dostie 2 (7R, 1A), and Carter Jackson 2 (3R). Luke Cheesman added two rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Lincoln controlled the boards for a 34-27 rebounding advantage but lost the turnover battle 13-6.

Scoring for the Eagles were Ober 9 (9R, 2A), James Hanley 9 (2R), Michael Mitchell 6 (9R), Aidyn Herring 5 (2R, 3A), Deklan DiMauro 5 (4R), Sully Chapman 3, Koleman Chesebro 2, and Oliver Blakesley 2.

