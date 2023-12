Medomak Valley boys basketball team held off Camden Hills for a 78-74 win in the Panthers home opener on Tuesday, Dec. 12. Medomak was led by Kory Donlin with 31 points, and Gabe Lash 23. Camden was led by Quincy Messer 19, Nolan Ames 19 and Owen Reynolds 12. The Windjammers sank 9 3-pointers in their comeback bid.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print