Medomak Valley boys basketball team defeated Belfast 63-53 in the Lions den on Jan. 19. The Panthers led 17-15 at the quarter, before opening up a 31-25 lead at the half, then holding on for their second win of the season.

Three Panthers scored in double figures in the win, Trevor Brown with 20, Patrick McKinney 18 and Parker Morrison 10. Belfast was led by Kelly with 19 and Jason Bartlett 16.

