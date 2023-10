Medomak Valley boys soccer team locked into a 2-2 tie at Belfast on Tuesday, Oct. 10 in the battle of the big cats. Medomak is 7-3-2 heading into the final week of the season.Mo Ngido and Zan Nguyen scored for the Panthers. Arthur Sunblad scored both goals for the Lions, including tying the game with a second to play in regulation.

