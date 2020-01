Medomak Valley boys basketball team defeated Skowhegan 51-48 in the Panther den on Jan. 20. The Indians hit a couple of late threes to close the gap late in the game. Medomak was golden at the foul line, led by Patrick McKenney who went 13 for 13, including making eight in the fourth quarter. Medomak was led by McKenney 21, Trevor Brown 10 and Parker Morrison 9. Skowhegan was led by Savage 16 and Obert 11.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print