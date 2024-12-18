The Lincoln County News
Medomak boys rob Eagles nest Medomak 57- Lincoln 31

Medomak Valley boys basketball team robbed the Eagles nest for a 57-31 win on Tuesday, December 17. The Panthers jumped out to a 10-0 lead. The Eagles clawed their way back, taking a one point lead with 4:30 to play in the third period. The Panthers scored the final 14 points of the quarter to take a 42-29 lead, then held Lincoln to a single basket in the fourth to seal the win. Medomak was led in scoring by Gabe Lash with 16 and Mason Nguyen 9. Lincoln was led by Tyson Ball with 7 and EJ Hunt 6.

Chase Ober and Rocco DePatsy battle for rebounding positioning. (Paula Roberts photo)

Chase Coffin steals the ball from Kollin Donlin, on an Eagle double team with Tyson Ball. (Paula Roberts photo)


