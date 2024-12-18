Medomak Valley boys basketball team robbed the Eagles nest for a 57-31 win on Tuesday, December 17. The Panthers jumped out to a 10-0 lead. The Eagles clawed their way back, taking a one point lead with 4:30 to play in the third period. The Panthers scored the final 14 points of the quarter to take a 42-29 lead, then held Lincoln to a single basket in the fourth to seal the win. Medomak was led in scoring by Gabe Lash with 16 and Mason Nguyen 9. Lincoln was led by Tyson Ball with 7 and EJ Hunt 6.

