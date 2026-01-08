The Medomak Valley boys basketball team beat Lawrence 81 48 on Friday, Jan. 2 in Waldoboro. The Bulldogs stayed in range of the Panthers in the first quarter, trailing 21-16 at its end. The Medomak defense clamped down, holding Lawrence to five points as the Panthers built a commanding 46-21 halftime lead.

Micah Fagonde, a senior who transferred to Medomak for this school year, had his best game as a Panther with 25 points and eight rebounds. Fagonde nailed four of his six 3-pointers in the game during the third quarter.

Also scoring points for Medomak were Mason Nguyen with 22, Luke Cheesman 7, Jacoby McDaniel, Carter Jackson and Noah Taggert 6 each, Owen Dostie 5, and Kollin Donlin 4.

Donlin led the Panthers in rebounds with 13, and assists with 7.

Keegan Littlefield scored 13 points to lead the Lawrence offense.

Medomak improved to 6-1 on the season and sit in second place in the Class B South Heal Point Standings behind only undefeated York (8-0). Lawrence dropped to 1-7 in Class B North.

Mason Nguyen leaps to score after an inbounds pass from Micah Fagonde during Medomak Valley’s 81-48 win over Lawrence on Friday, Jan. 2 in Waldoboro. (Mic LeBel photo) Owen Dostie sets his feet for a shot during Medomak Valley’s 81-48 win over Lawrence on Friday, Jan. 2 in Waldoboro. (Mic LeBel photo) Micah Fagonde gets a shot off while colliding with a defender during Medomak Valley’s 81-48 win over Lawrence on Friday, Jan. 2 in Waldoboro. (Mic LeBel photo) Micah Fagonde scores two of his game-high 25 points during Medomak Valley’s 81-48 win over Lawrence on Friday, Jan. 2 in Waldoboro. (Mic LeBel photo) Carter Jackson scores a basket during Medomak Valley’s 81-48 win over Lawrence on Friday, Jan. 2 in Waldoboro. (Mic LeBel photo) Luke Cheesman dishes a pass during Medomak Valley’s 81-48 win over Lawrence on Friday, Jan. 2 in Waldoboro. (Mic LeBel photo) Kollin Donlin cuts around a defender during Medomak Valley’s 81-48 win over Lawrence on Friday, Jan. 2 in Waldoboro. (Mic LeBel photo)

Here are some more photos from the game:

