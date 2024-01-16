Advanced Search
Medomak boys sink Shipbuilders Medomak 79 - Morse 49

Medomak Valley defeated visiting Morse 79-49 on Monday, Jan. 15. The Panthers jumped out to a 17-11 first quarter lead and extended it to 39-17 at the half and 60-35 at the end of three. Unofficial scoring saw Kory Donlin lead the pride with 31 points and 10 rebounds. Mason Nguyen chipped 18 (6R, 5A), and Gabe Lash 10 (6R, 2S, 5A). Morse was led by Trace McFarland with 20 points (4-3’s).

Coach Nick DePatsy was recognized before the game by athletic director Matt Lash for earning his 400th career win earlier in the season. Also recognized were Nick’s wife Michelle and children Nicholas and Gabby for their support of coach DePatsy.

