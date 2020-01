Medomak Valley boys basketball team defeated Camden Hills 65-61 in the Windjammers harbor on Jan. 9. After a slow start, that saw Camden lead 11-5 at the quarter break, the Panthers out scored Camden 22-6 in the second period to take the lead for good. Medomak led by as much as 23 points in the second half, before the Windjammers sailed back into contention. Medomak was led by Patrick McKenney with 28 points, Gabe Allaire 17 and Trevor Brown 14. Camden was led by Frasier with 28.

