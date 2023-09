Girls soccer game still on

Do to unsafe field conditions at Medomak Valley, the Tuesday, Sept. 19 boys soccer game with Morse, has been postponed (make-up TBD).

The girls soccer game at Morse today is still on at 4 p.m.

Medomak JV football will play Brewer on Tuesday, Sept. 19 on Medomak Valley’s front field at 4:30 p.m.

