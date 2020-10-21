Advanced Search
Medomak boys soccer ground the Eagles Medomak 4 - Lincoln 1

Medomak Valley boys soccer team robbed the Eagles nest for a 4-1 win on Oct. 20 in Newcastle. Zach Cheesman netted two goals for the Panthers and Isaiah Staples and Addy Mellor one each. Filip Diakonowicz scored for the Eagles.

Connor Cass and Ian Doughty battle for the ball. (Paula Roberts photo)

John Campbell plays tough defense on Panther Zach Cheesman. (Paula Roberts photo)

