Medomak Valley boys soccer team robbed the Eagles nest for a 4-1 win on Oct. 20 in Newcastle. Zach Cheesman netted two goals for the Panthers and Isaiah Staples and Addy Mellor one each. Filip Diakonowicz scored for the Eagles.
Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years
Medomak Valley boys soccer team robbed the Eagles nest for a 4-1 win on Oct. 20 in Newcastle. Zach Cheesman netted two goals for the Panthers and Isaiah Staples and Addy Mellor one each. Filip Diakonowicz scored for the Eagles.