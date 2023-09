Medomak Valley boys soccer team raided Warrior territory for a 9-0 mercy ruling win on Sept. 8. Slavick Moody and Nevan Power scored three goals each, Mo Ngido two (2 assists), and Dima Cheesman one. Zan Nuguyn and Luke Cheesman added two assists each and Ga-Avin White one.

