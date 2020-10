Medomak Valley boys soccer team defeated Morse 8-1 on Oct. 24 in the Panthers den. Zach Cheesman netted the hat trick, Jack Duncan added two goals and Coleman Swain, Addison Mellor and Ian Doughty one each. Mellor and Doughty added two assists each, and Cheesman, Duncan and Isaiah Staples one each.

