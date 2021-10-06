Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Medomak boys soccer tame the Black Bears Medomak 3 - Maranacook 2

at

Medomak Valley boys soccer team robbed the Black Bear den for a 3-2 win on Oct. 5 at Maranacook. Mo Ngido scored two goals, including the game winner with three minutes left to play. Slavik Moody scored one goal for the Panthers.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^