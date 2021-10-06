Medomak Valley boys soccer team robbed the Black Bear den for a 3-2 win on Oct. 5 at Maranacook. Mo Ngido scored two goals, including the game winner with three minutes left to play. Slavik Moody scored one goal for the Panthers.
Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years
Medomak Valley boys soccer team robbed the Black Bear den for a 3-2 win on Oct. 5 at Maranacook. Mo Ngido scored two goals, including the game winner with three minutes left to play. Slavik Moody scored one goal for the Panthers.