Medomak Valley boys soccer team defended their home turf for a 6-0 win over visiting MCI on Sept. 5. The Panthers improve to 1-1 with the win. Zan Nguyen scored two first half goals, including on a penalty kick a minute and a half into the contest. Juan Carlson, Kristian Schumann, Slavik Moody and Mo Ngido added second half goals. Ngido had two assists and Luke Cheesman one. Cole Allen made 20 stops in net for the Huskies and Eli Pluecker four for the Panthers.

